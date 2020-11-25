S&P downgrades DIAL's long term rating on secured notes

NEW DELHI : Rating Agency S&P Global on Wednesday downgraded Delhi International Airport Ltd's (DIAL) long-term issue rating on its senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'B+' due to heightened liquidity risks , the agency said in a statement.

"We lowered the ratings on DIAL due to uncertainty in the company's receipt of CPD (commercial property development) income and deposits from Bharti Realty Ltd. Our base case no longer considers these cash flows because CPD income has now been delayed for more than one year and we have no visibility on the timeline for resolution," it said.

"We believe DIAL could face increased liquidity risks given its high dependence on CPD cash flows to support interest obligations and capital expenditure (capex) amid continuing regulatory uncertainty," it added.

According to S&P Global, an obligation rated 'B' is more vulnerable to non-payment than obligations rated 'BB', but states that the obligor currently has the capacity to meet its financial commitments on the obligation. In this case, adverse business, financial, or economic conditions are likely to impair the obligor's capacity or willingness to meet its financial commitments on the obligation.

A senior secured note is a type of bond that takes precedence over other debts in the event of a company declaring bankruptcy.

"The company's (DIAL) high cash balance would likely be depleted at a faster pace given that its large committed expansion plans were highly dependent on the receipt of CPD funds," S&P Global said.

"This, combined with significantly weaker passenger traffic due to covid-19 travel restrictions and large interest servicing costs, would put pressure on DIAL's ability to service its interest obligations over our projection horizon," it added.

The ongoing covid-19 pandemic has adversely impacted Indian airports, airlines, and other aviation stock holders due to travel restrictions that have led to a muted travel demand.

Credit rating agency ICRA has estimated passenger traffic across airports in the country to decline by 45%-50% during financial year (FY) 2021 due to the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Thus, ICRA expects the (air passenger) traffic recovery in a meaningful manner only towards FY2022 and that FY2019 passenger traffic levels are likely to be surpassed only by FY2023," ICRA said in a recent report.

Delhi International Airport Limited ( DIAL) is a joint venture between GMR Group (54%), Airports Authority of India (26%), and Fraport AG and Eraman Malaysia (10% each). The busiest airport in the country, facilitated 6.7 crore passengers during FY 2020. It expects 73% fall in traffic during FY 2021.

