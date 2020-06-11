S&P downgrades Kerala's sub-national rating to BB

S&P cautioned that it may further lower the ratings on Kerala if the state's debt burden surges significantly. “This may result from a combination of: (1) much weaker economic recovery or a prolonged pandemic, leading to a permanently weakened revenue base; and (2) expansionist fiscal policy. We may also lower the ratings if we view the erosion of Kerala's budgetary performance to be structural and reflective of weakening financial management by the state to attain fiscal sustainability. Downward pressure would also occur if we view the Indian central government to be less likely to provide a credit-stability mechanism under a financial stress scenario," it added.