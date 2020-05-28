S&P says Indian economy to contract by 5% in FY21, covid-19 to peak by September

The rating agency said India has limited room to maneuver on policy support. “The Reserve Bank of India cut policy rates by 40 basis points in May, meaning the repo rate is 115 basis points lower since February. Despite the cuts, India banks have been unwilling to extend credit. Small and midsize enterprises continue to face restricted access to credit markets despite some policy measures aimed at easing financing for the sector. The government's stimulus package, with a headline amount of 10% of GDP, has about 1.2% of direct stimulus measures, which is low relative to countries with similar economic impacts from the pandemic. The remaining 8.8% of the package includes liquidity support measures and credit guarantees that will not directly support growth," it added.