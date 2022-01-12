1 min read.Updated: 12 Jan 2022, 07:10 PM ISTLivemint
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed S Somanath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), to the post of Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet today approved the appointment of S Somanath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), to the post of Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission, for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining the post.
It is inclusive of an extension in tenure beyond the age of superannuation in the public interest, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
