OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  S Somanath appointed Space Dept Secretary for three years. Read here
Listen to this article

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet today approved the appointment of S Somanath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), to the post of Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission, for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining the post. 

It is inclusive of an extension in tenure beyond the age of superannuation in the public interest, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

More details are being added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout