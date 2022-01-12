The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet today approved the appointment of S Somanath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), to the post of Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission, for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining the post.

It is inclusive of an extension in tenure beyond the age of superannuation in the public interest, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

GoI appoints S. Somanath to the post of Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission (ISRO) for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining of the post... pic.twitter.com/Tq20WUQILD — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

More details are being added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.