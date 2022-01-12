Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  S Somanath appointed Space Dept Secretary for three years. Read here

S Somanath appointed Space Dept Secretary for three years. Read here

The representational picture
1 min read . 07:10 PM IST Livemint

  • The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed S Somanath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), to the post of Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet today approved the appointment of S Somanath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), to the post of Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission, for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining the post. 

It is inclusive of an extension in tenure beyond the age of superannuation in the public interest, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

More details are being added.

