Pacer S Sreesanth on Wednesday announced retirement from all formats of cricket. “For the next generation of cricketers. I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment," he tweeted.

For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment .❤️🏏🇮🇳 — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022

Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a lifetime in August 2013 for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, his lifetime ban was reduced to seven years in 2019, which got completed in September 2020.

Following his ban, he made a comeback after being named in the 20-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021 for Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

In 2021 and 2022, he got shortlisted for the IPL auction but went unsold on both the occasions.

Making his Test debut in March 2006, Sreesanth has played 27 matches with 87 wickets and 281 runs in his kitty. He has played 53 ODI matches and scalped 75 wickets.

He played his first T20I match in December, after which he played a total of 10 matches and took 7 wickets.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.