Saaniya Chandhok net worth: Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancee comes from a wealthy business family in Mumbai

Arjun Tendulkar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son, is now engaged to Saaniya Chandhok. Earlier this week, they had a private ceremony with close ones, according to multiple media publications. The families kept it low-key.

Advertisement

When Sachin Tendulkar got engaged to Anjali Mehta, he was 19 years old. He was 22 when he got married to her after dating her for about five years. The couple tied the knot on May 24, 1995.

Saaniya Chandhok belongs to a wealthy business family in Mumbai with strong interests in food and hospitality. She completed her schooling at the Cathedral & John Connon School in Mumbai and graduated with a degree in Business Management from the London School of Economics (LSE) in 2020.

She also holds a certification as a veterinary technician from the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS), obtained in 2024, according to CNBC TV18.

She is also the director and partner at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a premium pet care venture she founded in Mumbai. This business makes around ₹90 lakh annually, according to NDTV India.

Advertisement

Also Read | Who is Saaniya Chandok? Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged in private ceremony

Saaniya is the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, whose empire includes the InterContinental Marine Drive Hotel and the Brooklyn Creamery, which manages Baskin-Robbins' India Operations.

The family’s businesses, Graviss Foods, earned ₹624 crore in 2023-24, marking a 20% growth from the previous year, according to ABP Live.

Saaniya was earlier seen with Sara Tendulkar during her trip to Jaipur. Check their pics:

Advertisement

Saaniya Chandhok net worth Saaniya Chandhok’s personal net worth remains undisclosed. However, her family runs a multi-billion-dollar business empire. The InterContinental hotel group alone is valued at around $18.43 billion ( ₹161 crore).

Arjun Tendulkar net worth Arjun Tendulkar’s net worth is estimated at about ₹22 crore, as per media reports. He debuted in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023 for the Mumbai Indians, which bought him for ₹20 lakh in 2021 and later retained him for ₹30 lakh a season.

His total IPL earnings should be around ₹1.2– ₹1.4 crore so far. Playing for Goa in tournaments like the Ranji Trophy reportedly earns him about ₹10 lakh annually.