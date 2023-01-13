SaaS start-ups pragmatic about the upcoming Union Budget 2023

The Indian government is expected to use the upcoming budget to revive the Indian economy amid concerns of a global slowdown and elevated inflation. The $3.2 trillion economy grew 6.3% from a year ago in the July to September period, more than half from the 13.5% expansion in the previous quarter. Taking into account that the Indian economy has begun to recover from the fiscal repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the start-ups from the software services sector are hopeful that the current government will concentrate on designing a fiscal budget that encourages economic growth and aligns with the expectations of taxpayers.

