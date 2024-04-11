Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a fun interaction with India's top gamers and also tried his hand at some games. A small trailer of the interaction was released on Thursday where PM Modi can be seen discussing technical aspects of gaming with India's top gamers like Animesh Agrawal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhar, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht.

During the interaction, the gamers can be seen explaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi how the industry evolved after 2019 and the crucial role the government played to promote the gamers. PM Modi looked happy listening to the feedback from the gamers and said “Matlab sab kuch mere aane ke bad hua hai…" evoking laughter in the room.

When the gamers revealed that they were nervous while meeting the Prime Minister of the country, PM Modi laughed and said “I color my hair white to look old."

The gamers revealed how the future of the gaming industry is going to change and the new generation is becoming more interested in the games based on mythologies. One of the gamers Mithilesh Patankar said that he is happy with how the government is recognizing their creativity, which is really helping them to grow in the space.

The gaming vs gambling debate

PM Modi touched upon the important debate of gaming vs gambling and asked the gamers if they need to make such difficult choices in their career. Animesh Agrawal was seen responding to the technical aspect of the question and said “Sir it is high time that we should differentiate RMG and skill-based gaming."

While directing his question at the only female gamer in the room, PM Modi asked Payal Dhare about the future of women in the gaming industry. The gamer responded with her experiences and revealed that she receives hundreds of queries from the girls, who want to enter the gaming industry.

After the interaction, PM Modi can be seen trying his hand at multiple games. The gamers appreciated PM Modi's ability to pick up the skills of the games quickly and said that they should give the tag of “Namo OP" to the “coolest" Prime Minister.

