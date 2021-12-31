OPEN APP
The Sabarimala Ayappa temple reopened for the Makaravilakku festival on Friday.

"Heavy rush was witnessed today in Sabarimala today due to the festival", said the Sabarimala Temple's Devaswam board representative on Friday.

As per temple sources, the temple had opened yesterday evening and the devotees are allowed to visit the alter from today.

Earlier, the Sabarimala temple was closed after the Mandala pooja on 26 December 2021.

It will close on January 19 after the Makaravilakku festival.

The traditional Erumeli to Sabarimala forest path through Karimala has been reopened for pilgrims from today morning. Pilgrims are being allowed in batches through the forest path in which for about 18 kilometres they have to pass through Periyar Tiger Reserve. 

