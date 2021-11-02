Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to open from today. Details here

With 7,325 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries touched 48,64,506 and the active cases reached 76,786, an official press release said. Of the 368 deaths, 78 were reported over the last few days, 232 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 58 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, the release said.

