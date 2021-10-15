Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to reopen on Saturday. Check details

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to reopen on Saturday. Check details

The devotees will be allowed only on the basis of the virtual booking system.
1 min read . 10:51 AM IST Livemint

The devotees will also be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple only from October 17 (Sunday) from 5 am onwards.

The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will reopen on October 16 (Saturday) at 5 pm for 'Thula Masam' pooja, a press release issued by The Travancore Devaswom Board said on Thursday.

On the day of the opening, the lamps would be lit by the present melshanti (head priest) V K Jayaraj Potti in the presence of Thanthri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru, the release further said.

The prayers will start from the next day.

The devotees will also be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple only from October 17 (Sunday) from 5 am onwards.

The devotees will be allowed only on the basis of the virtual booking system. They either have to produce their double dose vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR negative certificate before entering the temple.

'Thula Masam' is a monthly prayer in the 'Tulam' month as per the Malayalam calendar.

According to the release, On October 17, a draw of lots will also be held, to select the next head priest of Sabarimala, in the presence of Devaswom president N Vasu and other officials.

Further, the temple will be closed on October 21 after completing monthly prayers.

The temple will reopen again for Atta Chithira pooja on November 2 and will be closed on the next day after the pooja. 

