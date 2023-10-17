Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to reopen today for 'Thula Masam' pooja. Check details
Sabarimala temple reopens for Thula Masam pooja on 17 October at 5 pm. Temple to again reopen for Sree Chithra Atta Thirunal pooja and Mandala Pooja Maholsavam.
The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will reopen today i.e. on 17 October 5 pm for 'Thula Masam' pooja, The Travancore Devaswom website has stated. The Travancore Board is an autonomous body constituted under the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act XV of 1950.