Home >News >India >Sabarimala: Covid negative certificate after RT-PCR test must for devotees
Sabarimala: Devotees stand in a queue as they enter Sabarimala Temple. (PTI)
Sabarimala: Devotees stand in a queue as they enter Sabarimala Temple. (PTI)

Sabarimala: Covid negative certificate after RT-PCR test must for devotees

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 08:14 AM IST Agencies

  • Covid-19 negative certificate RT-PCR test mandatory for devotees to Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala
  • Earlier, negative certificate from antigen test was enough for the devotees to visit the shrine

Devotees visiting the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala must carry a Covid-19 negative certificate after undergoing an RT-PCR test, post December 26. Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President N Vasu said the RT-PCR test certificate, taken not more than 48 hours prior to their visit to the temple, is must for pilgrims from December 26.

"In view of the Makaravilakku festival season from December 31 to January 19, 2021, devotees who do not have an RT-PCR-negative certificate will not be allowed to climb the hill," the board president said.

The decision was taken in the backdrop of a recent directive by the Kerala High Court, which also raised the number of pilgrims permissible daily to 5,000.

The auspicious Mandala pooja would be held on December 26. The temple will remain closed after the Mandala Puja and reopen for the Makaravilakku pooja on December 31.

It is the first annual pilgrimage season at the hill temple after the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, negative certificate from antigen test was enough for the devotees to visit the shrine.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

