KOCHI : On Monday, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, inaugurated a special counter for all the Sabarimala pilgrims at the Kochi International Airport.

Coupons for Neyyabhishekam, Aravana and Appam prasadams given from Sannidhanam will be available at the airport counter, CIAL said in a release.

Pilgrims can also avail detailed information regarding the pilgrimage Devaswom Board President K Ananthagopan inaugurated the counter, while CIAL Managing Director S Suhas presided over the function.

"The counter is located at the arrival hall of the domestic terminal and is operated by Dhanlaxmi Bank on behalf of the Board,' Cochin International Airport Limited said in a release.

The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala was opened on November 15 for the annual two month long pilgrimage season.

