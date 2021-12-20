Sabarimala temple: Daily limit of pilgrims to hilltop shrine raised

Sabarimala temple: Daily limit of pilgrims to hilltop shrine raised1 min read . 07:07 AM IST
State government has decided to allow pilgrims for darshan at the shrine through the traditional route.
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the famed Sabarimala temple, on Sunday said the daily limit of pilgrims to the hilltop shrine has been enhanced to 60,000.
The Devaswom minister's office informed that the state government has decided to allow pilgrims for darshan at the shrine through the traditional route.
The state government has also decided to permit devotees to perform the 'Neyyabhishekom' (anointment with ghee) from 7 am to 12 noon. The easing of restrictions to the temple were allowed considering the reduction in COVID-19 cases in the state.
