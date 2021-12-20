Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Sabarimala temple: Daily limit of pilgrims to hilltop shrine raised

Sabarimala temple: Daily limit of pilgrims to hilltop shrine raised

Devotees offer prayers during a ritual to worship Hindu God Ayyappa during the holy month when devotees all over the country participate in 41-day fasting 
1 min read . 07:07 AM IST Livemint

State government has decided to allow pilgrims for darshan at the shrine through the traditional route.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the famed Sabarimala temple, on Sunday said the daily limit of pilgrims to the hilltop shrine has been enhanced to 60,000. 

 The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the famed Sabarimala temple, on Sunday said the daily limit of pilgrims to the hilltop shrine has been enhanced to 60,000. 

The Devaswom minister's office informed that the state government has decided to allow pilgrims for darshan at the shrine through the traditional route. 

The Devaswom minister's office informed that the state government has decided to allow pilgrims for darshan at the shrine through the traditional route. 

The state government has also decided to permit devotees to perform the 'Neyyabhishekom' (anointment with ghee) from 7 am to 12 noon. The easing of restrictions to the temple were allowed considering the reduction in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state government has also decided to permit devotees to perform the 'Neyyabhishekom' (anointment with ghee) from 7 am to 12 noon. The easing of restrictions to the temple were allowed considering the reduction in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!