The Sabarimala temple in Kerala today opened its doors for five days to allow devotees to conduct monthly rituals, after weeks of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temple will remain open from today till July 21.

Covid-19 guidelines to be followed strictly:

COVID-19 protocol, including wearing masks and social distancing, will be strictly followed. A maximum of 5000 devotees will be allowed through the online booking system.

Those who wish to visit the temple will have to provide a complete Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR report within 48 hours of the visit.

Covid-19 cases in Kerala:

Kerala logged 13,750 new COVID-19 cases and 130 deaths on Friday, taking the infection count to 31,30,833 and the death toll to 15,155.

State health minister Veena George said 1,30,390 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 10.55 per cent.

Till now, 2,50,60,933 samples have been tested.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases--1,782, followed by Malappuram 1,763 and Thrissur 1,558.

"Out of those found infected on Friday, 63 reached the state from outside while 12,884 contracted the disease from their contact.The source of infection of 725 are yet to be traced and 78 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

Meanwhile, 10,697 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured in the state to 29,93,242.

Currently, there are 1,21,944 persons under treatment.

There are 3,97,164 persons under observation in the state out of which 24,847 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

There are 205 local self government bodies with test positivity rate of over 15 per cent.





