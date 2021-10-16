Sabarimala temple reopens today. Check timings, SOPs for devotees

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Today, as the Sabarimala temple is set to reopen, lamps will be lit by the present melshanti (head priest) V K Jayaraj Potti and subsequently, the Upadevata temple would be opened and a lamp would be lit there also.
A fire would be lit in front of the 18th step of the shrine and there would be no prayers on Saturday, instead, it will start on Sunday.
Further, the temple will be closed on October 21 after completing the monthly prayer on Sunday.
The Sabarimala temple will reopen again for Atta Chithira pooja on November 2 as part of the 'Chithira Attavishesham'. Thereafter, on November 3 the temple would be closed again and reopen on November 15 for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival.
Sabarimala temple reopening: Check the latest SOPs for devotees
1. Devotees will be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple between October 17 and October 21.
2. Devotees can enter the temple only through virtual queue booking
3. Devotees will either have to produce their double dose vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR negative certificate before entering the temple.
On October 17, a draw of lots will also be held, to select the next head priest of Sabarimala, in the presence of Devaswom president N Vasu and other officials. Besides, 'Neyyabhishekam', 'Udayasthamana Pooja', 'Kalabhabhishekam', 'Padipooja' and 'Pushpabhishekam' would be the rituals performed during this period.
