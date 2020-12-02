Sabarimala to deliver prasadam for devotees at their doorstep through Speed Post

"Sabarimala Temple has been opened to the devotees, for this year's "Mandalam season pilgrimage" from November 16. Due to the prevalent COVID -19 pandemic situation, the pilgrims had to follow strict protocols for visiting the shrine. Only a very limited number of devotees were allowed per day to visit the shrine this season. A substantive number of devotees were not able to fulfill the Covid-19 protocols for getting the darshan of Lord Ayyappa due to the strict restrictions imposed for pilgrimage during this season.", the release further stated.