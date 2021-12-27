Sabarimala's lord Ayyappa temple closes after 41-day long pilgrim season

The Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa temple will reopen on the evening of December 30 for the 'Makaravilakku' festival which will be celebrated on January 14

Kerala's Sabarimala temple has been closed for the pilgrims on Sunday after 41 days. Before the closing of the temple, Mandala Puja was performed in the auspicious time between 11.50 am and 12.40 noon. The idol of Lord Ayyappa was adorned with 'thanka anki' attire during the Mandala Puja. Weighing 453 sovereigns, the thanka anki was offered to Lord Ayyappa by the Travancore royals during the 1970s. The shrine closed yesterday night, concluding the initial phase of the two-month-long annual pilgrim season, which began on November 16.

The Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa temple will reopen on the evening of December 30 for the 'Makaravilakku' festival which will be celebrated on January 14. Devotees will be allowed from December 31 morning onwards for 'Darshan'.

During this Mandala season, as many as 10.35 lakh pilgrims visited the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala till Friday, Advocate K Ananthagopan, Travancore Devaswom President.

"This year's income in Sabarimala during the pilgrim season was ₹78.92 crores. This is the amount till December 25. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, last year's income was 8 crore only," he added.

