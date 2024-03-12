On the anniversary of the historic Dandi Yatra on March 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ₹1,200 crore Gandhi Ashram Memorial masterplan at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. During the event, he also opened the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted the significance of cherishing the country's heritage. He also criticized past administrations for "lacking the mindset and political will to safeguard the nation's heritage". "A country that neglects its heritage jeopardizes its future. Bapu's Sabarmati Ashram is not just a national heritage but also a global one," Modi said.

Sabarmati Ashram's Transformation

Drawing attention to the transformation of Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, the prime minister noted that the once expansive 120-acre land had dwindled to 5 acres over time, with only 36 out of 63 buildings remaining. He stressed the collective responsibility of all Indians to preserve this globally renowned site.

He outlined the government's commitment to restoring old buildings to their original form, aiming to eliminate the necessity for new constructions. He expressed the importance of maintaining traditional construction methods for future generations to understand and appreciate the historical significance of the Sant of Sabarmati.

PM Modi also commended families residing within the Sabarmati Ashram premises for their role in enabling the government to secure 55 acres of land for the redevelopment, marking a significant step in the expansion of this iconic site.

Gandhi's Ideals Inspire Policies

Highlighting Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj and a self-reliant India, PM Modi linked his government's initiatives such as 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to Bapu's dreams. He cited the success of natural farming in Gujarat, aligning with Gandhi's vision and emphasising the empowerment of women in economic activities.

PM Modi credited government policies for lifting 25 crore people out of poverty in the last decade. He expressed confidence that Mahatma Gandhi would bless these efforts and noted the ongoing national development across various sectors, from land to space.

Here's a Glance at the Restored Premises

View Full Image The ashram once spread over 120 acres of land, was over a period reduced to 5 acre, and from 63 buildings to 36 now.

View Full Image Of these existing 36 buildings, tourists can visit only three, PM Modi said.

View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ₹ 1,200 crore Gandhi Ashram Memorial masterplan at Sabarmati in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city and also inaugurated the redeveloped Kochrab ashram at a function on the anniversary of the famous Dandi Yatra, or salt march, taken out by Mahatma Gandhi on March 12, 1930.

View Full Image 'The Sabarmati Ashram has become a pilgrimage not only for our freedom movement but also for Viksit Bharat (developed India). Today, Bapu's vision is giving a clear direction to our country for a bright future,' PM Modi said.

View Full Image 'It is the responsibility of all 140 crore Indians to preserve the Sabarmati Ashram which people from all over the world come to see, admire and experience,' the prime minister said.

View Full Image PM Modi expressed admiration for families residing within the ashram premises for their role in making its expansion possible, because of which the government could get 55 acre of land freed for its redevelopment.

