As many as 20 coaches of the 19168 Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur during the wee hours of Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ANI reported citing Indian Railways that the engine hit an object placed on the track and derailed.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on X, “The engine of Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Amdavad) hit an object placed on the track and derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 am today. Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it. No injuries to passengers or staff. Train arranged for passengers for onward journey to Amdavad." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Railway DRM Jhansi Division Deepak Kumar told ANI, “There is no casualty or an injury. The passengers have been taken back to Kanpur via bus and train. Another train has been prepared in Kanpur to take the passengers to their respective destinations."

Here is the list of trains affected:

Cancellations • Train 01823/01824 (Varanasi Junction - Lucknow Junction) on 17.08.24 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

• Train 11109 (Varanasi Junction - Lakhimpur) on 17.08.24

• Train 14110/14109 (Kanpur - Chitrakootdham) on 17.08.24 (Incoming rake of Train 22442 will operate as Train 22441 on 17.08.24)

Short Terminations • Train 04143 (Kuregaon - Kanpur) on 17.08.24, short terminated at Banda {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

• Train 04144 (Kanpur - Kuregaon) on 17.08.24, short originated from Banda

Diversions • Train 05326 (Lokmanya Tilak - Gorakhpur) on 16.08.24, diverted via Varanasi Junction - Gwalior - Bina - Etawah - Kanpur

• Train 20180/20181 (Kanpur - Meerut) on 17.08.24 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

• Train 01814/01813 (Kanpur - Varanasi Junction) on 17.08.24

• Train 01887/01888 (Gwalior - Etawah) on 17.08.24

• Train 01889/01890 (Gwalior - Bina) on 17.08.24 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

• Train 11110 (Lakhimpur - Varanasi Junction) on 16.08.24, currently at Gorakhpur, diverted via Gorakhpur - Etawah - Bina - Gwalior - Varanasi Junction

• Train 22537 (Gorakhpur - Lokmanya Tilak) on 16.08.24, currently at Kanpur, diverted via Gorakhpur - Etawah - Bina - Gwalior - Varanasi Junction

• Train 20104 (Gorakhpur - Lokmanya Tilak) on 16.08.24, diverted via Kanpur - Etawah - Bina - Gwalior - Varanasi Junction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Helpline numbers The Railways has issued the following helpline numbers:- Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015, Mirzapur: 054422200097, Etawah: 7525001249, Tundla: 7392959702, Ahmedabad: 07922113977, Banaras City: 8303994411, Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088.

Besides, the following helpine numbers for Jhansi Rail Division have been released -: Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn) -0510-2440787 and 0510-2440790. Orai -05162-252206, Banda-05192-227543, Lalitpur Jn - 07897992404.

North Central Railway (NCR) senior public relations officer Shashikant Tripathi told PTI, that Tripathi said that buses were arranged to carry passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station.

“Besides, an eight coaches MEMU train departed from Kanpur to the accident site to carry passengers back to Kanpur so that further arrangements can be made to send them to their respective destinations," he added.