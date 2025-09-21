‘Sabka muh meetha hoga': PM Modi hails GST reforms, says 'One Nation One Tax dream has come true’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the revision of Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs that come into effect on the first day of Navratri on Monday, September 21, calling it the realisation of the “One Nation, One Tax” dream. PM Modi said the revised GST reforms would bring happiness to every family in the country and accelerate India's growth story.

PM Modi noted that earlier, India had dozens of different taxes, multiple check posts, and varying rules.

Earlier this month, the 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates. Also Read | What PM Narendra Modi said on GST, Swadeshi goods and savings in his address amid trade tensions with US — Highlights

In his address to the nation on the eve of Navratri, PM Modi said, “Tyohaaro ke iss mausam mein sabka muh meetha hoga. Desh ke har pariwar ki khushiya badhegi [In this festive season, everyone will have something sweet to enjoy. Happiness will increase in every family across the country]”

“The dream of One Nation One Tax has come true. GST reforms will bring happiness to every family, will accelerate India's growth story,” PM Modi continued and said, “Earlier, there were dozens of taxes. Several check posts had to be crossed, forms needed to be filled. Everywhere there were different tax rules.”

Terming the festive season as “Bachat Utsav [Savings festival],” PM Modi extended his “heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to millions of families across the country for the Next Generation GST reforms.”

“These reforms will accelerate India's growth story, simplify business, make investment more attractive, and make every state an equal partner in the race for development.”

PM Narendra Modi also spoke about focusing on “swadeshi” products in his address to nation today, urging citizens to support local products amid the H-1B visa fee hike and the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States.

PM Modi said, “Today, knowingly or unknowingly, many foreign products have become a part of our everyday lives... We should buy products that are Made in India, made with the hard work of our country’s youth—products that carry the sweat of our sons and daughters.”