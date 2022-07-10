Addressing the conclave through video conference, the Prime Minister said on the occasion of 75 years of independence, the country has started working towards various goals that will become the base for big changes in the time to come.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the natural farming conclave on 10 July said 'Sabka Prayaas' is the base for the speed of the country's development.
"In the amrit kaal, the sense of 'Sabka Prayaas' is the base for the speed of the country's development, which is guiding our journey of development. The responsibility for the work that is being done for the villages and poor has been given to citizens & gram panchayats, PM Modi said.
Highlighting the natural farming model, the Prime Minister said India has been an agriculture-based country by nature and culture. And the natural farming model that will emerge out of Surat can become a model for the entire India.
PM Modi said a few months back a National Conclave on the subject of natural agriculture was organized in Gujarat and farmers from all over the country were involved in this conclave.
Today once again this important program in Surat is a symbol of how Gujarat is giving impetus to the nation's nectar resolves, he said.
"In the time to come, with your efforts and your experience, farmers across the country will learn and understand a lot. The natural farming model that will emerge out of Surat can become a model for entire India," PM Modi said during the video conferencing.
"India has been an agriculture-based country by nature and culture. Our life, health and our society are the basis of our agriculture system. Therefore, as our farmer progresses, as our agriculture progresses and prospers, so our country will progress." Modi said.
He also said that the mass movement to adopt natural farming will be widely successful in the coming years and the sooner farmers join this change, the more they will reap its benefits.
"Adopting natural farming is like serving Mother Earth," he said.
"This mass movement regarding natural farming will also be widely successful in the coming years. The sooner farmers join this movement, the greater they will reap its benefits," he said.
The Prime Minister also emphasized that “at the basis of our life, our health, our society is our agriculture system. India has been an agriculture based country by nature and culture. Therefore, as our farmer progresses, as our agriculture progresses and prospers, so will our country progress."
The prime minister further highlighted the successes of the Digital India Mission and said villages have proved that it not only can bring the changes but also lead the change.
"The extraordinary success of the Digital India Mission is the country's reply to those people who used to say that it's not easy to bring change to villages...Our villages have shown that villages can not only bring changes but also lead the change," he said.
Taking about the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), PM said farmers are being given resources, facilities and support through PKVY and Indian Agricultural Systems programmes.
Under this scheme, 30,000 clusters have been created in the country and lakhs of farmers are getting the benefit of this, he added.
