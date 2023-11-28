'Sabotaging Hindus sentiments...': MoS Nityanand Rai slams Bihar holiday calendar released by Nitish Kumar govt
Earlier, Bihar government's holiday calendar for government schools in the state ahead of 2024 has sparked a political uproar.
Slamming the Bihar Government for reportedly decreasing the number of holidays for several Hindu festivals, Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday sought to withdraw the school calendar immediately issued by the Education Ministry of Bihar related to holidays for religious festivals, reported news agency ANI on 28 November.