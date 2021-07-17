The Kerala government on Saturday enhanced the daily limit of pilgrims permitted for this year's Sabarimala monthly (Karkkidaka) pooja from 5,000 to 10,000. Earlier, the state government had granted pooja from 16th July to 21st July with maximum participation of 5000 pilgrims due to restrictions imposed as part of Covid.

After weeks of closure due to the pandemic, the Sabarimala temple opened its doors today for five days to allow devotees to conduct monthly rituals. The temple will remain open till July 21.

Kerala Government enhanced the daily limit of

Covid protocol, including wearing masks and social distancing, will be strictly followed. Earlier, a maximum of 5000 devotees was allowed but now it has been increased to 10,000. The pilgrims will be allowed through the online booking system.

Those who wish to visit the temple will have to provide a complete Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR report within 48 hours of the visit.

Kerala is one of the worst Covid-affected states in the country. A lockdown had been imposed in the state earlier in April when the second wave hit to tackle the worrying rise in infection cases.

Months later, the state is still recovering from the wave, with daily cases still hovering between 10,000 to 15,000 for the last few weeks. A weekend lockdown is still in place in the state.

Earlier today, the state government announced some concessions on certain activities like opening of electronic shops, film shooting and the number of people allowed into places of worship.

Announcing the relaxations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said restrictions were also needed to overcome the serious situation that Kerala was facing.

He said that the restrictions, including lockdowns, no matter how limited, were causing huge economic and social problems and therefore certain concessions were being allowed after evaluating the course of the infection on a daily basis.

He, however, also said that the restrictions, which are causing a variety of reactions in Kerala, are needed as it was only with the help of the existing controls that the state was able to keep the pandemic from going out of control and overburden the health infrastructure.

Vijayan said that in view of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha) being celebrated on July 21 in the state, textiles, footwear shops, jewellery, fancy stores, shops selling home appliances and electronic items, all types of repairing shops and shops selling essential items shall be allowed to open on July 18, 19 and 20 from 7 AM to 8 PM in category A, B and C areas. In D category areas, these shops can function only on July 19.

