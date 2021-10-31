Warning of legal action, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to fashion and jewellery designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to withdraw an advertisement of a mangalsutra.

Mangalsutra is a necklace worn by married Hindu women.

According to Mishra, the portrayal of the mangalsutra is "objectionable and obscene" in the ad as it features a woman wearing a low-neckline dress and posing with a man.

“I have warned earlier about such advertisements. I am personally warning designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, giving him a 24-hour ultimatum," the minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“If this objectionable and obscene advertisement is not withdrawn, then a case will be registered against him and legal action will be taken. The police force will be sent for the action," he added.

Mishra said that he saw Sabyasachi Mukherjee's mangalsutra advertisement.

"It is very objectionable. Mangalsutra is a jewellery of paramount importance. We believe that the yellow part of the mangalsutra signifies Goddess Parvati and the black part Lord Shiva, which protects the woman and her husband. Marital life becomes happy by the grace of Goddess Parvati," he said.

While sharing the promotional photos of the advertisement, Sabyasachi's official Instagram page had written, "Introducing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2 and the Bengal Tiger Icon collection of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and signet rings in 18k gold with VVS diamonds, black onyx, opals and black enamel."

This created a controversy as a section of social media users termed it against Hindu culture and obscene.

The designer has not given any statement on the minister's warning so far.

Last week, Dabur India Private Limited had withdrawn its Fem cream bleach advertisement, which showed same-sex couple celebrating Karva Chauth and watching each other through a sieve, after minister Mishra termed the ad as objectionable and warned that legal steps would be taken against it.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.