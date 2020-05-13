Sachin Bansal wonders if lockdown had happened in his childhood

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal has said if coronavirus lockdown had happened in his childhood he would have grown in poverty and not achieved a fraction of what he did. "If Covid lockdowns had happened in my childhood, my father's small business would have failed and I would have grown in poverty instead of a middle class household," tweeted Sachin Bansal.

'I wouldn't have managed to achieve a fraction of what I did without that enabling environment. This is actually happening to lakhs of kids today." his tweet read.

Today is the 50th day of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus that has killed 2,415 and infected 74,281 people, according to Union Health Ministry.

In his 8 pm address to the nation on May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked of the lockdown 4.0 from May 18 in a new form and with new rules.

"Lockdown 4 will have totally different rules and will be based on suggestions by the states. The new measures will be announced before May 18. We will fight and move forward by following rules,"PM Modi said in a televised address to the nation.

After his speech, Sachin Bansal again tweeted, PM Narendra Modi has set the tone for for the future. Time to get to work (with caution) and make India #atmanirbhar (self-reliant)."

To make the country 'self-reliant' and deal with coronavirus, PM Modi also announced ₹20 lakh crore special economic package, The details will be shared by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. "I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to ₹20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP," said Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation.

Last month, Sachin Bansal had tweeted that people would have to learn to live with the virus, "We can't lock ourselves up for two years in homes waiting for a vaccine. India can't make use of the opportunities if our most productive people are locked in their homes. With Covid's growth slowing down it's time to open up the economy. We have to learn to live with the virus."

