Sachin jokes about Arjun Tendulkar's maiden IPL wicket, gives MI Player of the Match award to son2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 11:41 AM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was Arjun Tendulkar's maiden IPL wicket.
Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, helped his team, the Mumbai Indians (MI), secure a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Arjun, an all-rounder for MI, defended 20 runs in the final over of the match, with big-hitter Abdul Samad on strike.
