Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, helped his team, the Mumbai Indians (MI), secure a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Arjun, an all-rounder for MI, defended 20 runs in the final over of the match, with big-hitter Abdul Samad on strike.

Arjun executed his plans to perfection, delivering balls outside the batsmen’s scoring range and ensuring that SRH only scored five runs in the final over.

Arjun received the team’s dressing room Player of the Match award for his fine bowling performance. Sachin Tendulkar presented the award to his son and joked, “At least there is a wicket in our family now," referring to his own IPL career, where he did not take a wicket during his six-year-long playing stint with MI from 2008-13.

During a post-match discussion, former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri playfully pointed out that Arjun had gone one up on his father, who had never taken a wicket in his IPL career, delivering only 36 balls across six seasons for Mumbai Indians.

Arjun stated that their game plan for the last over was to bowl wide and exploit the longer boundary, thereby forcing the batsman to target that side. He also shared his love for bowling and his willingness to contribute to the team whenever required, while sticking to the game plan and giving his best effort.

Arjun's final over began with a dot ball, followed by a run-out, and a wide. He then bowled two perfect yorkers, conceding just two runs, before dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a fuller delivery. Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher was delighted with Arjun's performance, as were his teammates who congratulated him on his successful over.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians, praised Arjun's exceptional bowling skills and his ability to plan his deliveries effectively. Sharma observed that they had observed Arjun's impressive performances during the lead-up to the IPL, where he demonstrated his ability to bowl fast and deliver accurate yorkers.

According to Sharma, Arjun is focused on making things easy for the team, and his strategy involves swinging the new ball and delivering yorkers towards the end of the innings.

