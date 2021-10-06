Former deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday claimed that he was detained in Moradabad while on route to Lakhimpur Kheri. “This evening @AcharyaPramodk ji and I were detained in Moradabad while on route to Lakhimpur Kheri," he said.

“We didn’t break any provisions of the law. These undemocratic steps of UP Govt will not deter us. We’ll raise our voice for justice for the deceased farmers and their families," Pilot said in a tweet.

This evening @AcharyaPramodk ji & I were detained in Moradabad while on route to Lakhimpur Kheri.

We didn’t break any provisions of the law. These undemocratic steps of UP Govt will not deter us.

We’ll raise our voice for justice for the deceased farmers & their families pic.twitter.com/0u6RpxWAnY — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 6, 2021

Earlier today, Pilot's convoy was stopped on Delhi-Lucknow in Niyamatpur. "We are taking them to a guest house for a conversation and will decide what to do next," District Magistrate of Moradabad Shailendra Kumar Singh told media persons. He further informed that Pilot arrived with a cavalcade of vehicles including 4-6 cars.

लखीमपुर खीरी जाते समय मुझे व @AcharyaPramodk जी को उत्तरप्रदेश प्रशासन द्वारा मुरादाबाद में रोक दिया गया है।

लोकतंत्र व संवैधानिक मूल्यों को कुचलकर उत्तर प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार ने देश की लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था को आहत किया है।



सत्याग्रह की राह पर चलकर हम न्याय की आवाज उठाते रहेंगे। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 6, 2021

Five-member Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi reached the Lakhimpur Kheri district earlier today. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved the visit of the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.