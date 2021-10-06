OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sachin Pilot detained on way to Lakhimpur Kheri
Listen to this article

Former deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday claimed that he was detained in Moradabad while on route to Lakhimpur Kheri. “This evening @AcharyaPramodk ji and I were detained in Moradabad while on route to Lakhimpur Kheri," he said. 

“We didn’t break any provisions of the law. These undemocratic steps of UP Govt will not deter us. We’ll raise our voice for justice for the deceased farmers and their families," Pilot said in a tweet. 

Earlier today, Pilot's convoy was stopped on Delhi-Lucknow in Niyamatpur.  "We are taking them to a guest house for a conversation and will decide what to do next," District Magistrate of Moradabad Shailendra Kumar Singh told media persons. He further informed that Pilot arrived with a cavalcade of vehicles including 4-6 cars. 

Five-member Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi reached the Lakhimpur Kheri district earlier today. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved the visit of the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout