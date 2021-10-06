Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sachin Pilot detained on way to Lakhimpur Kheri

Sachin Pilot detained on way to Lakhimpur Kheri

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot
1 min read . 09:52 PM IST Livemint

  • Earlier today, Sachin Pilot's convoy was stopped on Delhi-Lucknow in Niyamatpur

Former deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday claimed that he was detained in Moradabad while on route to Lakhimpur Kheri. “This evening @AcharyaPramodk ji and I were detained in Moradabad while on route to Lakhimpur Kheri," he said. 

“We didn’t break any provisions of the law. These undemocratic steps of UP Govt will not deter us. We’ll raise our voice for justice for the deceased farmers and their families," Pilot said in a tweet. 

Earlier today, Pilot's convoy was stopped on Delhi-Lucknow in Niyamatpur.  "We are taking them to a guest house for a conversation and will decide what to do next," District Magistrate of Moradabad Shailendra Kumar Singh told media persons. He further informed that Pilot arrived with a cavalcade of vehicles including 4-6 cars. 

Five-member Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi reached the Lakhimpur Kheri district earlier today. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved the visit of the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

