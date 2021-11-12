Amid buzz over cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and said that he was confident that a decision on it would be taken very soon keeping in mind factors such as credibility, performance, regional balance and caste combination.

His meeting came just a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Gandhi in the national capital and the two leaders reportedly discussed the political situation as well as the impending cabinet reshuffle in the state.

After meeting Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in Delhi, Pilot said, “Extensive discussions took place about Rajasthan, about the government, party and I put forward my points about the political situation in the state. He further said he was happy that the Congress president was constantly taking interest in Rajasthan and was taking feedback about the work of the government and on the organisation.

Pilot also said that the committee that Sonia Gandhi had formed to look into the issues raised by him about a year ago has also completed its work, and general secretary organisation K C Venugopal along with AICC general secretary in-charge Ajay Maken have been submitting reports from time to time.

"The party high command is also talking about taking action on the points we had put forward last year and I think very soon decisions will be taken on it," he said.

Last year, serious differences over a hot of issues including appointments and portfolios had erupted between him and chief minister Gehlot. Eventually, Gehlot prevailed and Pilot was removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and Congress state chief.

Sachin Pilot finally relented after the party high command intervened in the fight between him and Gehlot. He has long been demanding that cabinet expansion should happen and appointments to boards and corporations in the state be made soon. He has been asserting that the Congress workers and leaders working closely with him for the party should be given their dues.

When asked about the delay in cabinet expansion and political appointments, he said the decisions were delayed and cited the pandemic as a reason. “I think whatever changes that need to be made in the government and organisation, the AICC and the chief minister will decide at an appropriate time."

A major reshuffle is on the cards in Rajasthan in the next few days and various modalities are being worked out by adopting the "one man, one post" formula while considering appointments in the cabinet, according to PTI.

Pilot and the MLAs supporting him had revolted against Gehlot last year over his style of functioning. Today, Pilot dismissed talk of factionalism within the Rajasthan Congress, saying there is no "tera-mera" or groupism which the media has been talking about.

"we all belong to the Congress. We won on the symbol of the party and this is not the time for 'tera-mera', we are moving together in Rajasthan. As I said there are some posts vacant in the government and balance has to be maintained, they have to be filled to set the balance in the government," he said.

Pilot asserted that the party will take a decision very soon keeping in mind experience, credibility, performance, regional balance and caste combination.

"I have full confidence, I had a good discussion with Sonia ji. I think she is understanding the issues and is getting the feedback and a decision will be taken at the right time," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.