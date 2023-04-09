Sachin Pilot revives row with CM Gehlot months before Rajasthan polls, set to observe day-long fast1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 04:36 PM IST
The development assumes significance in view of the state elections due later this year. At the same time, it also reflects further deterioration of already souring relations between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot.
With mere months left for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy has surfaced yet again. Sachin Pilot announced plans for a day-long fast on Sunday, demanding action against alleged corruption in the previous BJP government. The fast is set to take place on April 11.
