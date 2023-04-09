With mere months left for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy has surfaced yet again. Sachin Pilot announced plans for a day-long fast on Sunday, demanding action against alleged corruption in the previous BJP government. The fast is set to take place on April 11.

“I wrote a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot and said that elections are coming and we must show the public that there is no difference between our promises and our work. But I have not received any answer from the CM yet..." the former Deputy Chief Minister asserted.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018. Since then, a faction of party leaders have repeatedly batted for the MLA to be appointed chief minister.

In July 2020, Pilot and a section of party MLAs rebelled openly, demanding a leadership change in the state. It led to a one-month-long political crisis that ended after assurance by the party high command to look into the issues he had raised.

The Congress MLA also reminded that the Congress had promised to conduct an inquiry into the mines scam of ₹45,000 crore while it was part of the Opposition.

“In Rajasthan, we are neither using them nor misusing the investigating agencies...Our workers and public should not think that we don't fulfil our promises. With six-seven months left for the elections, the opponents can spread illusions that there is some collusion," he added.

Pilot said that he had already apprised the district administration about his plan to observe a day-long fast at Shaheed Smarak on April 11.

(With inputs from agencies)