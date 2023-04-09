Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Sachin Pilot revives row with CM Gehlot months before Rajasthan polls, set to observe day-long fast

Sachin Pilot revives row with CM Gehlot months before Rajasthan polls, set to observe day-long fast

1 min read . 04:36 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Fatehgarh, Jan 11 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Sachin Pilot during party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Sirhind, in Fatehgarh on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The development assumes significance in view of the state elections due later this year. At the same time, it also reflects further deterioration of already souring relations between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot.

With mere months left for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy has surfaced yet again. Sachin Pilot announced plans for a day-long fast on Sunday, demanding action against alleged corruption in the previous BJP government. The fast is set to take place on April 11.

With mere months left for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy has surfaced yet again. Sachin Pilot announced plans for a day-long fast on Sunday, demanding action against alleged corruption in the previous BJP government. The fast is set to take place on April 11.

“I wrote a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot and said that elections are coming and we must show the public that there is no difference between our promises and our work. But I have not received any answer from the CM yet..." the former Deputy Chief Minister asserted.

“I wrote a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot and said that elections are coming and we must show the public that there is no difference between our promises and our work. But I have not received any answer from the CM yet..." the former Deputy Chief Minister asserted.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018. Since then, a faction of party leaders have repeatedly batted for the MLA to be appointed chief minister. 

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018. Since then, a faction of party leaders have repeatedly batted for the MLA to be appointed chief minister. 

In July 2020, Pilot and a section of party MLAs rebelled openly, demanding a leadership change in the state. It led to a one-month-long political crisis that ended after assurance by the party high command to look into the issues he had raised.

In July 2020, Pilot and a section of party MLAs rebelled openly, demanding a leadership change in the state. It led to a one-month-long political crisis that ended after assurance by the party high command to look into the issues he had raised.

ALSO READ: Ashok Gehlot accuses RSS-linked lobby of inciting protesting doctors in state

ALSO READ: Ashok Gehlot accuses RSS-linked lobby of inciting protesting doctors in state

The Congress MLA also reminded that the Congress had promised to conduct an inquiry into the mines scam of 45,000 crore while it was part of the Opposition. 

The Congress MLA also reminded that the Congress had promised to conduct an inquiry into the mines scam of 45,000 crore while it was part of the Opposition. 

“In Rajasthan, we are neither using them nor misusing the investigating agencies...Our workers and public should not think that we don't fulfil our promises. With six-seven months left for the elections, the opponents can spread illusions that there is some collusion," he added.

“In Rajasthan, we are neither using them nor misusing the investigating agencies...Our workers and public should not think that we don't fulfil our promises. With six-seven months left for the elections, the opponents can spread illusions that there is some collusion," he added.

Pilot said that he had already apprised the district administration about his plan to observe a day-long fast at Shaheed Smarak on April 11.

Pilot said that he had already apprised the district administration about his plan to observe a day-long fast at Shaheed Smarak on April 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP