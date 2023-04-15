'Sachin Pilot's number will not come': Amit Shah On Congress' Rajasthan rift1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 09:33 PM IST
- Alleging that Gehlot has made the Rajasthan government an 'adda' (hub) of corruption, Shah said that the Congress has looted the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 15 April while targeting the Congress in Rajasthan over infighting said Sachin Pilot's number will not come because his contribution in filling the coffers of Congress party is less.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×