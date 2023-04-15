Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 15 April while targeting the Congress in Rajasthan over infighting said Sachin Pilot's number will not come because his contribution in filling the coffers of Congress party is less.

Addressing booth-level party workers meeting in Bharatpur, Shah said, "Pilot sits on dharna on any pretext but his number will not come because his contribution in filling the coffers of Congress party is less and Gehlot's contribution is higher."

Alleging that Gehlot has made the Rajasthan government an 'adda' (hub) of corruption, Shah said that the Congress has looted the state. "This money of corruption has gone to the coffers of the Congress party," the BJP leader alleged.

Shah, while speaking on the acquittal of the accused in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case, said that Congress government did not present proper arguments in the high court due to vote bank politics.

“The government is doing vote bank politics on the deaths of blast victims," he alleged.

"It is "a 3-D government in Rajasthan and three Ds stands for 'dange' (riots), 'durvyavhar' (ill-treatment) with women and 'Dalit' atrocities," he added.

The BJP leader exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government with a 2/3 majority in assembly elections and will again win all 25 seats in Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

He said that the BJP will go to elections on the basis of the work of the Modi government, the party ideology and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is one of the most corrupt governments in the history of Rajasthan. People are fed up," he claimed.

With PTI inputs.