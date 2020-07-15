Sachin Pilot says he is not joining BJP

NEW DELHI : After his removal as Rajasthan deputy chief minister, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot today said he is not joining the BJP. "I am not joining BJP," Sachin Pilot told news agencies.

"I have worked very hard to bring Congress back in govt in Rajasthan. Some leaders in Rajasthan trying to fuel speculation that I am joining BJP but I am not doing so," Pilot told PTI.

The Congress had on Tuesday stripped the dissident leader of the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party’s state unit president after which he tweeted that "truth can be rattled, not defeated".

Two loyalists of Pilot have also been dropped from the state Cabinet.

Pilot has been upset since the Congress picked Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister after the 2018 assembly polls, while his supporters insisted that he deserved credit for the party's victory as its state unit president.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said disqualification notices will be issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi to Sachin Pilot and other MLAs who did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting held on Monday and Tuesday.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via