Sachin Pilot tests positive for Covid-19

Congress leader Sachin Pilot today said he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 43-year-old politican took to Twitter to say that he is taking appropriate advice from doctors and also asked people who might have come in contact with him to get tested for the virus.

"I have tested positive for Covid 19. Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few day, please get yourselves tested. Am taking appropriate doctoral advice. Hope to recover soon," he wrote.

"I have tested positive for Covid 19. Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few day, please get yourselves tested. Am taking appropriate doctoral advice. Hope to recover soon," he wrote.

After the news, several Congress leaders wished the Rajasthan leader speedy recovery.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: "Wish you a speedy recovery Sachin Pilot. May you get well soon."

State Legislative Assembly Speaker CP Josh wrote on Twitter: "My best wishes for the speedy recovery of Sachin Pilot from Covid-19."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has reported 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths, and 1,804 recoveries/discharges on Thursday.

According to the official data, total cases in the state has reached 2,19,327 including 17,352 active cases, 2,032 deaths and 1,99,943 recoveries/discharges