On September 23, Gehlot became the first candidate to officially declare his candidacy for the AICC presidential election. He claimed that previous president Rahul Gandhi had advised him that no member of the Gandhi family should succeed him as party leader. The Rajasthan CM added that Sonia Gandhi and Maken would decide who would succeed him. Gehlot made his comments the day after Rahul Gandhi argued in favour of the "one man, one post" idea within the party, in line with the "Chintan Shivir" reforms.