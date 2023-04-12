Sachin Pilot will be in Delhi today, likely to meet party leadership2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 09:28 AM IST
- Yesterday, Sachin Pilot sat in a daylong fast in Jaipur in a bid to target Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for ‘inaction’ in alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state
Congress leader Sachin Pilot who sat on a fast yesterday, piling pressure on his own party regarding an old case, is likely to meet party leadership in Delhi today (12 April).
