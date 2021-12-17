In the list of the world's most admired sportsperson of 2021, Sachin Tendulkar has stood among the top-3 spot, alongside, football legends Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Tendulkar is third in the list behind Ronaldo and M. Master Blaster has been adjudged as the world's 12 'Most-Admired Man' according to a survey conducted by YouGov, an internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of current Team India Test captain Virat Kohli. The Bharat Ratna recipient also ranks above Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, as well as former American president Donald Trump.

Tendulkar has been associated with UNICEF for more than a decade and was appointed the South Asian ambassador in 2013. Over the years, Tendulkar has supported several initiatives in health, education, and the sports sector in rural and urban areas across various states in India.

World's most-admired men:

According to the YouGov 'World's Most Admired Man list', former US President Barack Obama has retained his top position this year. Michelle Obama has also held the position as the world’s most admired woman for the third year running.

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie continue to be the world’s second-most admired woman, ahead of third placed British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Bill Gates ranked second in the 'Most Admired Man list' while Chinese President Xi Jinping stood third.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adjudged as the world's 8th 'Most Admired Man', as per a survey conducted by YouGov.

World's most-admired women

According to the YouGov survey, Pakistani human rights campaigner Malala Yousafzai and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra have risen farthest in the ranks this year, climbing five places to 9th and 10th respectively.

Entertainers are more prominent in the female list, with 10 of the most admired women being actresses, singers, or TV presenters. By contrast, the list of most admired men contains more people from political, business, and sporting backgrounds.

This year's study surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list.

World's Most Admired Men 2021

1. Barack Obama

2. Bill Gates

3. Xi Jinping

4. Christiano Ronaldo

5. Jackie Chan

6. Elon Musk

7. Lionel Messi

8. Narendra Modi

9. Vladimir Putin

10. Jack Ma

11. Warren Buffett

12. Sachin Tendulkar

13. Donald Trump

14. Shahrukh Khan

15. Amitabh Bachchan

16. Pope Francis

17. Imran Khan

18. Virat Kohli

19. Andy Lau

20. Joe Biden

World's Most Admired Women 2021

1. Michelle Obama

2. Angelina Jolie

3. Queen Elizabeth II

4. Oprah Winfrey

5. Scarlett Johansson

6. Emma Watson

7. Taylor Swift

8. Angela Merkel

9. Malala Yousafzai

10. Priyanka Chopra

11. Kamala Harris

12. Hillary Clinton

13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

14. Sudha Murty

15. Greta Thunberg

16. Melania Trump

17. Lisa

18. Liu Yifei

19. Yang Mi

20. Jacinda Ardern

