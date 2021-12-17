In the list of the world's most admired sportsperson of 2021, Sachin Tendulkar has stood among the top-3 spot, alongside, football legends Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Tendulkar is third in the list behind Ronaldo and M. Master Blaster has been adjudged as the world's 12 'Most-Admired Man' according to a survey conducted by YouGov, an internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}