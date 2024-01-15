Sachin Tendulkar becomes latest victim of deepfake video: ‘Disturbing to see…’

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and informed that his deepfake video promoting a mobile application is doing rounds on social media. Sachin Tendulkar is the latest among celebrities to fall victim to misrepresentation through deepfake videos. He called it disturbing to see such rampant misuse of technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," Sachin Tendulkar said in a post on X.

In the video Sachin Tendulkar can be seen promoting an app called "Skyward Aviator Quest" and even claims that his daughter Sara Tendulkar is earning good money by playing on this application. The video depicts Sachin Tendulkar casually sitting and promoting the app, but a close look at the video reveals that it is fake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not the first victim Sachin Tendulkar is not the first celebrity to be affected by the menace of deepfakes as social media is filled with deepfake videos of many celebrities. Bollywood stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt Priyanka Chopra, etc. raised their voice against deepfakes as their various fake videos went viral on social media platforms.

Even political leaders are not spared as many deepfake videos emerged of important leaders of the country, especially during elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the party have raised their concerns about the deepfake technology and how it threatens to disrupt law and order by showing what is not real. The consequences of the technology can be devastating and as the artificial intelligence world evolves, governments are becoming more alert about its misuse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the advent of technology, it is becoming easier to generate deepfake videos and that is why it is becoming usual for us to see such videos or pictures on social media. The experts reveal that the difference between real and deepfake is visible at the moment but the lines are rapidly becoming blurred.

