Sachin Tendulkar calls for society to work together amid CJP protests; ‘We must create a culture where… merit wins’

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has urged the society to come together and ensure that students don't have to suffer amid the nationwide mass protests led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The legendary cricketer thus became the second after Yuvraj Singh to comment on the issue.

Tendulkar's comments come amid the ongoing youth protests led by the CJP, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, which impacted lakhs of students nationwide. The movement took a broader turn when social activist Sonam Wangchuk was whisked away by Delhi police on the 19th day of his hunger strike along with the support of opposition parties that followed.

Taking to his social media handles, Tendulkar emphasized that it is common responsibility of everyone in shaping our culture. "My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, "Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main reasons behind the CJP protests in India? ⌵ The CJP protests primarily demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, which has affected many students across the country. 2 Why does Sachin Tendulkar emphasize the importance of merit in education? ⌵ Sachin Tendulkar stresses the need for a culture that rewards hard work and merit, as he believes that a society prioritizing outcomes over effort encourages shortcuts and dissatisfaction among diligent students. 3 How can society contribute to resolving the issues faced by students during the CJP protests? ⌵ According to Tendulkar, society can contribute by coming together to support students, ensuring they feel encouraged and validated, and fostering an environment where effort is recognized and rewarded. 4 What is the significance of the call for peaceful protests on July 24 by the CJP? ⌵ The CJP's call for nationwide peaceful protests aims to unify student voices in demanding accountability and reforms regarding the NEET paper leak and to pressure for the resignation of the Education Minister. 5 Should parents and educators join the CJP-led protests supporting student rights? ⌵ While support from parents and educators can be valuable, individuals should consider the broader implications of joining protests and assess their alignment with the movement's objectives and frameworks for change.

“As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy,” Tendulkar started in his post, on Thursday.

“Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again,” he added. It must be noted that the protests are not limited to New Delhi any more. The states like Mumbai and Bihar too saw similar scenes.

According to Tendulkar, hard work and merit should always win. "Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised.

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"We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!" he concluded.

CJP calls for nationwide peaceful protests on July 24 Meanwhile, the CJP on Thursday called for nationwide peaceful protests to be held on July 24 (Friday), demanding the resignation of Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. In an X post, the CJP shared a poster urging everyone to participate in peaceful protests across the nation to demand Pradhan's resignation.

The CJP urged the student unions and other organisations to collaborate, work together for permission and logistics to conduct the protests and read out the students' demands aloud.

Founding president of CJP, Abhijeet Dipke, in a stern warning, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept Pradhan's resignation; otherwise, the issue will not be limited to his resignation alone, but the protestors will also call for the Prime Minister's resignation.

Dipke said, “Modi ji, I once again request you to accept Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Otherwise, the issue will not remain limited to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation alone; it will come for your resignation also.” Further calling Pradhan an "incompetent and failed" minister, Dipke said that he cannot be more important than crores of people.

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