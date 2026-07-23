Sachin Tendulkar calls for society to work together amid CJP protests; ‘We must create a culture where… merit wins’

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has urged the society to come together and ensure that students don't have to suffer amid the nationwide mass protests led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The legendary cricketer thus became the second after Yuvraj Singh to comment on the issue.

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Tendulkar's comments come amid the ongoing youth protests led by the CJP, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, which impacted lakhs of students nationwide. The movement took a broader turn when social activist Sonam Wangchuk was whisked away by Delhi police on the 19th day of his hunger strike along with the support of opposition parties that followed.

Taking to his social media handles, Tendulkar emphasized that it is common responsibility of everyone in shaping our culture. "My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, "Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main reasons behind the CJP protests in India? ⌵ The CJP protests primarily demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, which has affected many students across the country. 2 Why does Sachin Tendulkar emphasize the importance of merit in education? ⌵ Sachin Tendulkar stresses the need for a culture that rewards hard work and merit, as he believes that a society prioritizing outcomes over effort encourages shortcuts and dissatisfaction among diligent students. 3 How can society contribute to resolving the issues faced by students during the CJP protests? ⌵ According to Tendulkar, society can contribute by coming together to support students, ensuring they feel encouraged and validated, and fostering an environment where effort is recognized and rewarded. 4 What is the significance of the call for peaceful protests on July 24 by the CJP? ⌵ The CJP's call for nationwide peaceful protests aims to unify student voices in demanding accountability and reforms regarding the NEET paper leak and to pressure for the resignation of the Education Minister. 5 Should parents and educators join the CJP-led protests supporting student rights? ⌵ While support from parents and educators can be valuable, individuals should consider the broader implications of joining protests and assess their alignment with the movement's objectives and frameworks for change.

“As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy,” Tendulkar started in his post, on Thursday.

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“Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again,” he added. It must be noted that the protests are not limited to New Delhi any more. The states like Mumbai and Bihar too saw similar scenes.

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According to Tendulkar, hard work and merit should always win. "Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised.

Also Read | BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi condemns police action on CJP protesters

"We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!" he concluded.

CJP calls for nationwide peaceful protests on July 24 Meanwhile, the CJP on Thursday called for nationwide peaceful protests to be held on July 24 (Friday), demanding the resignation of Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. In an X post, the CJP shared a poster urging everyone to participate in peaceful protests across the nation to demand Pradhan's resignation.

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The CJP urged the student unions and other organisations to collaborate, work together for permission and logistics to conduct the protests and read out the students' demands aloud.

Founding president of CJP, Abhijeet Dipke, in a stern warning, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept Pradhan's resignation; otherwise, the issue will not be limited to his resignation alone, but the protestors will also call for the Prime Minister's resignation.

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Dipke said, “Modi ji, I once again request you to accept Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Otherwise, the issue will not remain limited to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation alone; it will come for your resignation also.” Further calling Pradhan an "incompetent and failed" minister, Dipke said that he cannot be more important than crores of people.

Also Read | CP shops in Delhi advised to remain closed after 6:30 pm today amid CJP protest

"An incompetent and failed minister cannot be more important than the crores of students in this country. If a failed and incompetent minister is being considered more important than these crores of students, then remember: no one in India will vote for you in the elections," he said.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in