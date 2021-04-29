Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has decided to donate ₹one crore to procure oxygen concentrators for the coronavirus-affected patients in the country.

Tendulkar donated ₹one crore to 'Mission Oxygen'-- a group of over 250 young entrepreneurs that is raising funds for importing oxygen concentrators.

In a tweet, Tendulkar lauded the efforts of the Mission Oxygen team and wrote, " I have helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India".





The Bharat Ratna recipient also wrote, "Your support when I was playing was invaluable and helped me succeed. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic".

The Mission Oxygen team also thanked Tendulkar for the donation and posted a tweet saying, "Words can't describe how grateful we are to Sachin Tendulkar for having faith in us and inspiring us to do more for India".

"Thank you @sachin_rt for trusting & supporting us! And thank you for showing up when your country needs you most, Mission Oxygen India Twitter page wrote on Thursday.





Thank you @sachin_rt for trusting & supporting us! And thank you for showing up when your country needs you most. 🤍🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #MissionOxygen pic.twitter.com/GEUxq8ZZuu — Mission Oxygen India (@india_oxygen) April 29, 2021

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.