Sachin Tendulkar highly impressed with this young Indian cricketer

Sachin Tendulkar highly impressed with this young Indian cricketer2 min read . 01:42 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar has said Mohammad Shami is an ideal replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. At the same time, he expressed his regard for a young Indian cricketer.
The absence of Jasprit Bumrah is a "huge loss" for India, but Mohammed Shami, according to Sachin Tendulkar, can more than make up for it at the ICC T20 World Cup with his speed and skill set. Interestingly, The 32-year-old hasn't played a single T20I match since the last World Cup in the UAE. He was chosen as Bumrah's replacement in the main team as the latter is sidelined indefinitely with a stress fracture in his back.
Shami, though, addressed any concerns about his fitness with a magnificent three-wicket burst in the 20th over, guaranteeing India's six-run victory over Australia in a pre-tournament game on Monday in Brisbane.
"Bumrah not being there is a big loss and we obviously needed a strike bowler. An out and out genuine fast bowler, who could attack batters and get wickets. Shami has proven that and he seems a good replacement," Tendulkar told PTI in an exclusive interview.
Young left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has so far displayed a lot of heart in his brief international career, according to cricket legend Tendulkar, who appeared to be quite impressed with the young bowler.
According to Sachin, Arshdeep has shown a lot of promise and appears to be a balanced individual. The bowler appears to be committed from what Sachin has seen of him, as one can tell by looking at a player's attitude.
As crucial as creating a plan is, according to Tendulkar, committing to it. What Sachin really appreciates about Arshdeep is that he sticks to his plans when he has them, which is crucial in this format because batsmen are taking extra risks and trying out innovative shots.
The MCG, SCG, Adelaide, and Perth are venues with larger side boundaries, where India will play. According to Tendulkar, the size of the playing surface will be crucial while choosing a captain's spinners for the starting XI.
Few batters have been able to hit consistently against the turn as a result of the turn, which causes them to play more in its direction, according to Sachin. Typically, captains choose which bowler to start based on the size of the boundary. Prior to choosing a spinner, one considers the direction of the breeze, the Little Master said.
Tendulkar attributed a lot of India's poor defensive performance in T20Is to the weather and toss.
"I think sometimes it is also the conditions and defending totals that have been a problem. Conditions do change during the course of the game and chasing does become easier." he said.
(With PTI inputs)
