Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised a week after testing positive for Covid-19

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure, a week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Tendulkar, who will turn 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms.

The 47-year-old took to Twitter to announce the development on Friday.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," Tendulkar wrote.

The batting great, who was part of India's historic World Cup win in 2011, also wished his teammates on the 10th anniversary of the victory.

"Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," he tweeted.

Sachin lives in Mumbai, the capital of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra had as many as 43,183 new cases on Friday with the country's financial hub Mumbai reporting 8,646 of them - both a record for single day infections.

