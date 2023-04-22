Sachin Tendulkar wants cricket to offer equal opportunities to batters and bowlers alike. Sachin is a legend of a game that is often accused of being favourable to batters. The Little Master has called for changes to the rules of One Day International (ODI) cricket to restore balance between bat and ball.

Speaking to journalists ahead of his 50th birthday, Tendulkar argued that the use of two new balls eliminated reverse swing from the game and prevented balls from getting soft or losing colour. He suggested that fielding restrictions also needed to be altered to favour bowlers, as spinners were being forced to bowl defensive lines when five fielders were in the ring between overs 11 and 40.

Tendulkar also highlighted the issue of the toss advantage and the dew factor in ODIs, arguing that a small coin could decide the fate of the game and that it was no longer a fair competition between two sides, ESPNcricinfo reported.

To address these issues, Tendulkar proposed 25-25 overs match in which teams would bat for 25 overs each, followed by the other team, before continuing from where they stopped after the first 25 overs. This would allow both sides to bat and bowl in dry and wet conditions, reducing the advantage given to the team that won the toss.

Tendulkar acknowledged that winning the toss would still provide a slight advantage but argued that the current system provided a 90% advantage to the team that won the toss, making the game unfair.

Tendulkar's comments follow previous calls for change and reflect concerns about the current state of ODI cricket. The use of two new balls has been criticised for favouring batsmen, while fielding restrictions have been blamed for making it harder for bowlers to be creative.

Sachin’s son Arjun Tendulkar earlier had his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians. In his second match, he claimed his maiden wicket by dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sachin later joked and said the Tendulkar family finally had an IPL wicket as, during his own IPL career, the senior Tendulkar did not manage to get any wicket.

Sachin Tendulkar will turn 50 on April 24, 2023.