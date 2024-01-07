India-Maldives row: Political slugfest in Male

The issue also raked up tensions in the domestic politics of Maldives with opposition attacking the newly elected government of President Mohammad Muizzu on the issue. Amid increasing pressure from all sides, the government distanced itself from the remarks on the minister and even signaled possible action against her.

“Derogatory remarks made by 2 Deputy Ministers of the current #Maldives Government, and a member of a political party in the ruling coalition, towards Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India on social media is reprehensible and odious. I call on the Government to reprimand these officials. Public figures must maintain decorum. They must accept that they are no longer social media activists and that they are now entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the interests of the people and the country," former foreign minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid said.

“India is a time tested friend and an unwavering ally. They have historically been the first to respond in our time of need. Our close relationship has been bound by mutual respect, history, culture and strong people-to-people relations," Abdulla Shahid added.

