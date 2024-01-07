The ‘derogatory’ remarks by Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna against Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked outrage in India. India has raised its serious concerns with the Maldivian authorities through diplomatic channels, and social media also remained abuzz with Indians condemning the language used against PM Modi. As the rift widened, #ExploreIndianIslands started trending on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) where Indians praised the exquisite beauty of Indian islands and requested the citizens to prefer them over Maldives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mariyam Shiuna's remarks against PM Modi came in response to the recent visit of the Indian Prime Minister to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. PM Modi shared his experience in Lakshadweep with some scenic pictures from the island. The Maldivian minister commented on one such picture and used derogatory words like ‘clown’ and ‘puppet’ for the Prime Minister of India.

India-Maldives row: #ExploreIndianIslands trends on social media “With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava" and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go," Bollywood actor John Abraham said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“India is so beautiful. Was over awed by the pristine beauty and the rich history of Andaman and Nicobar Islands while shooting the Kalapani chapter of Veer Savarkar’s life .. a must visit," actor Randeep Hooda said.

India-Maldives row: Political slugfest in Male The issue also raked up tensions in the domestic politics of Maldives with opposition attacking the newly elected government of President Mohammad Muizzu on the issue. Amid increasing pressure from all sides, the government distanced itself from the remarks on the minister and even signaled possible action against her.

“Derogatory remarks made by 2 Deputy Ministers of the current #Maldives Government, and a member of a political party in the ruling coalition, towards Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India on social media is reprehensible and odious. I call on the Government to reprimand these officials. Public figures must maintain decorum. They must accept that they are no longer social media activists and that they are now entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the interests of the people and the country," former foreign minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“India is a time tested friend and an unwavering ally. They have historically been the first to respond in our time of need. Our close relationship has been bound by mutual respect, history, culture and strong people-to-people relations," Abdulla Shahid added.

